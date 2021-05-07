Driver injured after strong wind sees billboard crash onto vehicle in China

A motorist was injured after strong winds saw a billboard crash down onto his car in northern China.

A motorist was injured after strong winds saw a billboard crash down onto his car in northern China.

In the video filmed in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, a male driver was trapped inside a black car after a billboard fell on his car.

He was then sent to the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, his life is not in danger.

The high billboards and other dangerous objects at the scene of the accident have been removed by the local departments.

The video was filmed on May 6 and provided by local media.