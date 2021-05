PM describes early election results as "very encouraging"

Boris Johnson has described the early election results as "very encouraging".

Speaking to reporters in Coventry, the prime minister said the government's success is because they have been focusing on "our priorities, the people's priorities, and bouncing back from the pandemic as much as we can." Report by Thomasl.

