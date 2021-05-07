Sturgeon calls ex-deputy leader of Britain First ‘racist’ in tense confrontation

Nicola Sturgeon has called the former deputy leader of Britain First a “racist” after she accused the First Minister of “flooding” the country with immigrants.Jayda Fransen, who is standing as an independent in Glasgow Southside, the same constituency contested by Ms Sturgeon, confronted the SNP leader on Thursday outside what appeared to be a polling station, according to footage posted online.