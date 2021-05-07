US added fewer jobs for April than expected, leaving economists disappointed

The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April at the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record.
This was far less the than 1 million jobs economists predicted America would add last month.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April at the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record.
This was far less the than 1 million jobs economists predicted America would add last month.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
President Biden gave us his climate plan on March 31. It was buried inside his American Jobs Plan. The 12,000-word Fact..
U.S. employers hired the most workers in seven months in March, spurred by increased vaccinations and more pandemic relief money..