Saturday, May 8, 2021

Dow Movers: IBM, NKE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%.

Year to date, Nike has lost about 2.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 1.3%.

International Business Machines is showing a gain of 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.0%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.4% on the day.

Explore