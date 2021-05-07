Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus and More To Headline 2021 Summerfest

America's largest music festival is returning this September after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

On May 6, Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., said "we could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest.".

From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry, Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., via statement.

Health safety protocols are currently being discussed by festival organizers.

Festival officials are working closely with local civic officials and health professionals to implement health and safety procedures and protocols.

More information will be shared soon, Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., via statement.

The festival will take place from Sept.

2 to Sept.

4, Sept.

9 to Sept.

11 and Sept.

16 to Sept.

18.

Tickets are on sale now at summerfest.com