A recent Bloomberg article has detailed all kinds of drama unfolding within the Sony family - including an obsession with blockbuster games, a canned sequel, unhappy developers, and frustration with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.
The Civil Wars of PlayStation
Credit: WatchMojoDuration: 12:29s 0 shares 2 views
A recent Bloomberg article has detailed all kinds of drama unfolding within the Sony family - including an obsession with blockbuster games, a canned sequel, unhappy developers, and frustration with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.
But what does it all mean?
Welcome to MojoPlays, and today, we’re taking a deep dive into The Civil Wars of PlayStation.