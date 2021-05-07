Skip to main content
Saturday, May 8, 2021

The Civil Wars of PlayStation

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:29s 0 shares 2 views
A recent Bloomberg article has detailed all kinds of drama unfolding within the Sony family - including an obsession with blockbuster games, a canned sequel, unhappy developers, and frustration with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.

But what does it all mean?

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today, we’re taking a deep dive into The Civil Wars of PlayStation.

