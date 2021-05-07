Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 7, 2021

10 HUGE Open World Games That Bombed

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:45s 0 shares 1 views
10 HUGE Open World Games That Bombed
10 HUGE Open World Games That Bombed

When it comes to video games, bigger does not automatically mean better!

For this list, we’re looking at open-world games with either large maps, lots of content, or both, but which were abject failures.

When it comes to video games, bigger does not automatically mean better!

For this list, we’re looking at open-world games with either large maps, lots of content, or both, but which were abject failures.

Our list includes “Watch Dogs: Legion” (2020), “No Man’s Sky” (2016), “Far Cry Primal” (2016), “Crackdown 3” (2019), “Fallout 76” (2018) and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage