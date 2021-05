Sturgeon 'happy SNP is on course for election victory'

Speaking after retaining her Glasgow Southside seat in the Holyrood election, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said: "At this stage I am extremely happy that the SNP appears to be on course for a fourth consecutive election victory and to be on course to have the privilege of forming a government again." Report by Thomasl.

