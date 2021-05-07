'Not a single person allowed after 10 am': Karnataka in lockdown for 2 weeks

A two-week lockdown will be imposed in Karnataka from May 10 to May 24 6 am in view of record surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the ongoing "corona curfew" did not prove to be successful in bending the curve, and the fresh tighter restrictions will see the essential services such as eateries, meat and vegetables shops to function from 6 am to 10 am only.

Yediyurappa further said that not even a single person will be allowed to roam outside after 10 am in the state during the lockdown period.

All hotels, pubs, bars and other non-essential facilities will remain shut in the state which has recorded around 50,000 daily cases for the past few days.

On May 07, Karnataka reported 592 COVID deaths, its highest ever, and 48,781 new infections, taking the active caseload to 5,36,641.

A total of 17804 people have so far succumbed to the pandemic in the state.