Flower Prices Up 20% Ahead Of Mother's Day Due To Shortage Caused By Pandemic

Flowers are everywhere, yet hard to find at the same time.
Prices are up 20 percent in some places.
Along with weather, the pandemic has impacted supply during a time when farmers cut back on planting this year
The pandemic has impacted growers in South America and also forced local California growers to sell out to marijuana growers...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A shortage of flowers could leave some Mother’s Day shoppers searching harder and paying more for..