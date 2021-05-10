Mother's Day Flower Shortage

Joy Benedict reports from the LA flower mart downtown about the spike in prices due to a shortage of flowers.
Flower Vendor Robbed
CBS2 LA
In Harbor City, a flower vendor was robbed of two dozen roses after a customer sped away before paying
Mother’s Day flower sales seeing a rise in prices