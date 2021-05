Mother’s Day flower sales seeing a rise in prices

JOINING US.

NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S TAJA DAVIS SPOKETO A LOCAL FLOWER SHOP OWNER--ON WHY THAT IS.00:02 DON COLEMAN, OWNER,MAYFIELD FLORIST "WE HAVE ALOT OF COSTS RIGHT NOW." WITHMOTHER'S DAY AROUND THE CORNERDON COLEMAN -- ONE OF THEOWNERS OF MAYFIELD FLORIST INTUCSON SAYS PRICES HAVEDEFINITELY GONE UP.

00:18 DONCOLEMAN, OWNER, MAYFIELDFLORIST "I MEAN IT'S LABOR,LOCALLY.

IT'S HARD TO HIREPEOPLE.

THE FACT THAT WE CAN'TGET PRODUCT FROM COLUMBIA ANDECUADOR, AND PLUS CALIFORNIAAND ALL THEIR RULES.

OURPRICES HAVE GONE UPSIGNIFICANTLY." COLEMANEXPLAINED THERE HAVE BEENMAJOR SHORTAGES THROUGHOUT THEINDUSTRY.

AND IN TUCSONDEMAND HAS GONE UP FROM LASTYEAR.

TO GIVE SOME PERSPECTIVEIN 2020 MAYFIELD FLORISTEVEN SAW INCREASED SALES&ESPECIALLY FOR MOTHER'S DAY.00:17 DON COLEMAN, OWNER,MAYFIELD FLORIST "LAST YEAR,WE WERE DELIVERINGARRANGEMENTS ON THURSDAY JUSTBECAUSE WE'RE SO OVERWHELMED.NOW THEY WANT IT ON SUNDAY ANDSATURDAY.

AND I'M LIKE, IDON'T HAVE THE CAPACITY, IDON'T HAVE THE DRIVERS, IDON'T HAVE THE DESIGNERS, SOWE'RE DOING OUR BEST." WITHLIMITED SUPPLY AND A LIMITEDCREW COLEMAN SAYS HE GIVEBIG KUDOS TO HIS STAFF WHOKEEPS THE BUSINESS RUNNINGAS BEST AS THEY CAN UNDER THEWEIGHT OF THE CURRENT DEMAND.00:18 DON COLEMAN, OWNER,MAYFIELD FLORIST "TO MAKE SURETHAT PEOPLE'S LOVE ISCONVEYED.

THE PEOPLE THAT IHAVE HERE RIGHT NOW ARE GOINGINTO THE TRENCHES FOR US ANDFOR THOSE MOMS OUT THERE THATTHEY WANT TO HAVE SOMETHINGFOR MOTHER'S SAY.

SO WE'REDOING IT AS FAST AS WE CAN, ASQUICK AS WE CAN." TAJA DAVIS,KGUN9OYS.SPEAKING OF MOTHER'S DAY-- THE