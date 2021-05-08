There should be universal vaccine program throughout country: CM Mamata at WB Assembly

During her speech at West Bengal Assembly on May 08, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded universal vaccine program across the country.

She said, "Rs 30,000 crores is nothing for the central government...There should be a universal vaccine program for all throughout the country." It was her first speech after taking oath as West Bengal CM for the 3rd consecutive time.

She also questioned Centre's move to send 4-member MHA team amid post-poll violence reports.

She said, "Why is there so much discrimination with Bengal?

They sent the central team within 24 hours of oath-taking.

Actually, they (BJP) are not ready to accept the public mandate.

I never support violence.

They are spreading fake news and fake videos."