Indian states announce new lockdowns amid Covid crisis

Several Indian states have announced new or tightened lockdowns amid a nationwide coronavirus crisis.

The southern state of Tamil Nadu has announced a tightening of existing restrictions, including the closure of public transport and state-run liquor stores, for two weeks.

Neighbouring Kerala also introduced a state-wide lockdown from Saturday 8 May until 16 May.

Meanwhile another southern state, Karnataka, extended its shutdown on Friday.

The state's capital Bengaluru is a major tech hub.

