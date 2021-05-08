Officials and locals rescue distressed elephant calf from well in eastern India

Forestry officials and locals joined forces to rescue an elephant calf trapped in a well in eastern India's West Bengal on Saturday 8 May.

The incident took place in Balibasha, located in the Sankrail region of the Paschim Medinipur district.

Video shows the rescue operation in full swing, as forest officials and locals use ropes and poles to bring the baby elephant to the surface.

The clearly distressed elephant grunts inside the narrow well, covered in mud.

The officials lower hay inside the well to elevate the mammal, following which the jumbo clambers to the surface with visible difficulty.

Once at ground level the calf then began chasing the locals, who ran away to safety.

The jumbo fell into the well on Friday night, following which the officials conducted the rescue operation on Saturday morning.