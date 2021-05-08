Alex Salmond: Alba’s election performance was ‘creditable’

Former first minister Alex Salmond has insisted his new Alba Party has put in a “creditable performance” in the Holyrood election – despite conceding they are likely to see no MSPs returned.

The pro-independence party, which launched at the start of the Holyrood campaign, had been fighting on the regional list section of the ballot, with the declared aim of winning an independence “supermajority”.

But while list votes are still be counted, he said his new party looked set to fall short of the amount needed to pick up seats.