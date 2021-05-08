Indian police make Covid rule-breakers work out for two hours

Police made coronavirus rule-breakers do exercise outdoors for two hours in Burhanpur District of Madhya Pradesh, central India, on May 7.

Footage showed the violators lined up in the heat of the day in an open-air stadium.

The officials stand in front of them on a stage and ask them to imitate the exercises they demonstrate, including squats and sit-ups.

Later, the police ask them to adhere to Covid-19 rules in future.

Police in the region have got increasingly strict in response to rising infection rates.

After people still broke curfew rules despite increased fines, they began making violators do physical punishments like exercising in the sun.