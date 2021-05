PM Modi invited member states for India-EU High Level Digital Forum: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited EU member states to participate in India-EU High Level Digital Forum that's likely to be held later this year, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary Vikas Swarup on May 08.

"PM also invited EU member states to participate in India-EU High Level Digital Forum that's likely to be held later this year, to enhance digital cooperation between India and EU via linking of start-ups supporting digital economy and for enhancing investments," said MEA Secretary (West).