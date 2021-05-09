2 Women, 4-Year-Old Girl Shot In Times Square; Investigators Searching For At Least 1 Gunman
Three innocent bystanders, including a child and a tourist, are the latest victims of New York City's spike in gun violence.

They were injured when bullets started flying in Times Square on Saturday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.