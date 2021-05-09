First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said that blocking the second Scottish referendum would be 'absurd and outrageous', adding that if the matter ends up in court, it'll be because the UK government 'refuses to accept Scottish democracy'.
People of Scotland 'have right to an Indyref2'
