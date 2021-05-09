Thousands ignore pandemic precautions to rally for Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Despite the surging pandemic, thousands of people rallied across Brazil in support of President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend.

Supporters in Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro took to the streets in support of the right-wing President, who has received widespread criticism for downplaying the seriousness of the virus and his poor handling of the pandemic.

Dr Pedro Hallal, an epidemiologist in Brazil, says the protests will cause more infection spikes.

The video, filmed on 9 May 2021, shows people taking part in a demonstration of support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in São Paulo.