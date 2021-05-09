Vaccine in numbers: a third of adults in England have now had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine

A third of adults in England have now had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, NHS England said.A total of 44,449,424 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and May 8, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 541,513 on the previous day.
Vaccine in numbers: 35 million receive first dose
Government data up to May 7 shows that of the 52,403,417 jabs given in the UK so far, 35,188,981 were first doses – a rise of..