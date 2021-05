Is it time to 'unlearn' some Covid-era norms?

Brian Stelter says Covid-19 coverage is changing as cases dissipate in the United States, and it’s important for media outlets to model the “new normal.” Amanda Marcotte says journalists are feeling more “empowered to ask hard questions” of public health authorities.

At the same time, David Zurawik points out, memories of the pandemic’s peak are still fresh.