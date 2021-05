Duchess of Sussex calls for more support for women post-pandemic

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared on TV for the first time since her and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan appeared as part of the Global Citizen VAX Live concert with a pre-recorded video message in which she said women had been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.

The event, televised on Saturday night in the US, also featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.