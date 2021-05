Sunday 5 p.m. COVID-19 Update

WE THANK HIM FOR HIS SACRIFICE.SOME POSITIVE NEWS TONIGHT INTHE BATTLE AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS HERE IN THE US THENUMBERS KEEP GOING DOWN ANDSTATES KEEP REOPENING BUT THEREARE STILL CHALLENGES AHEAD ONTHE VACCINE FRONT ABC’S FAITHABUBATE TELLS US WHAT HAPPENEDTHIS WEEK A NEW RECORD IN AIRTRAVEL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCETHE PANDEMIC BEGAN THE TSA SAYSPASSENGER VOLUME TOPPED 1.7MILLION PEOPLE IN A SINGLE DAYLAST FRIDAY COMPARED TO 200,000THE SAME TIME LAST YEAR ATATLANTA’S HARTSFIELD JACKSONAIRPORT AMERICA’S BUSIESTTRAVELERS ENCOUNTERING LONGLINES.FURTHER WEST AT LAX THESE PEOPLEPAYING A SURPRISE VISIT TO MOM ICOULD COME BACK LATER, BUT IWANTED AND AS MORE PEOPLEVACCINATED THE FOCUS SHIFTINGTHIS WEEK.THE FDA IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCEEMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FORPFIZER’S VACCINE FOR KIDS AGED12 TO 15, AND WE WANT TO BE ABLETO OPEN UP THE HIGH SCHOOLS ANDTHE MIDDLE SCHOOLS IN THESEPTEMBER TIMELINE.THIS IS THE WAY TO GET STARTEDON THAT AHEAD OF TIME AND HAVEEVERYBODY IN A SAFER SPACEACROSS THE COUNTRY STATESPREPARING FOR THE RULE OUT INFLORIDA TWO COUNTIES PLANNING TOCREATE VACCINATION SITES ATTHEIR SCHOOLS.BUT AS THE NUMBERS IMPROVE INTHE US IN INDIA, THEY’RE RISING.ON SUNDAY THE COUNTRY REPORTEDMORE THAN 400,000 NEW COVID-19CASES INCLUDING MORE THAN 4,000DEATHS NUMBERS EXPERTS BELIEVEARE SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERREPORTEDFIFTH.ABUBAY ABC NEWS.WE’RE TRACKING THE COVID-19VACCINE ROLLOUT ON BOTH SIDES OFTHE STATE LINE, MISSOUI HAS NOWGIVEN OUT 4.1 MILLION DOSES AND38.4% OF MISSOURIANS HAVE GOTTENAT LEAST ONE DOSE AS OF FRIDAY.KANSAS HAS GIVEN OUT ALMOST 2MILLION DOSES 39.2% OF THESTATE’S POPULATION HAS GOTTEN