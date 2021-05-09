Sir David Attenborough warns of ‘crippling’ climate change after Cop26 role

Credit: Cop26Sir David Attenborough has warned of the “crippling problems” the world faces because of climate change, after being given a role at the Cop26 summit later this year.The veteran broadcaster, 95, says in a short video message it is “crucial” global leaders find a solution to environmental issues, which will become “greater” in the next few years.