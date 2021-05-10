Man fatally shot at Vancouver airport in gang-related violence

A man has been fatally shot in a gang-related incident at Vancouver International Airport which saw police fired on while they pursued the suspects.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said officers intercepted the suspected getaway car shortly after the 3pm (11pm London) shooting at the airport and came under gunfire from the car.At least two suspects escaped and no officers were injured, with police later finding a burning car about 17 miles away.*MANDATORY CREDIT CTV*