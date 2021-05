Rahul Vohra sends SOS then succumbs to Covid, wife releases video | Oneindia News

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away at a Delhi hospital on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.

Vohra was 35.

His death is shocking as it comes hours after he had taken to social media to plead for his life.

