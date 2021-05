Wyoming's Cheney punches back against pro-Trump critics

THE DRIVER HAS NOTBEEN APPREHENDED.WYOMINGREPRESENATIVE LIZCHENEY PUNCHED BACKTODAY AFTER HER ROLEAS THE THIRD RANKEDHOUSE REPUBLICANWAS TARGETED BY TOPREPUBLICAN PARTYLEADERS THIS WEEK.IN AN OPINION PIECEPROVIDED TO MTNNEWS...CHENEY SAIDTHE PARTY IS "AT ATURNING POINT," AND"THAT REPUBLICANSMUST DECIDE WHETHERWE ARE GOING TOCHOOSE TRUTH ANDFIDELITY TO THECONSTITUTION."FORMER PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP WASTHE LATEST TO SPEAKOUT AGAINST CHENEYTODAY...WHEN HERELEASED A STATEMENTSUPPORTING NEW YORK