Single-game tickets for a ‘full capacity’ Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Thursday

HAPPY MONDAY TO YOU.THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US.I’M ROB HUGHES.THIS JUST IN TO OUR NEWSROOM,THE CHIEFS ARE PLANNING TO ALLOWFULL CAPACITY AT ARROWHEADSTADIUM FOR THE 2021 SEASON.SINGLE-GAME TICKETS FOR NEXTSEASON GO ON SALE THURSDAY.THE NFL WILL RELEASE ITSLEAGUE-WIDE SCHEDULE FOR THE2021 SEASON ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT.SEASON-TICKET HOLDERS WILL HAVEACCESS TO AN EXCLUSIVE ONLINEPRESALE BEGINNING AT 11:00 A.M.THURSDAY.JACKSON COUNTY TAXPAYERS ALSOWILL HAVE ACCESS TO AN ONLINEPRESALE FROM 8:00 TO 10:00 A