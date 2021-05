Baby whale spotted near Teddington Lock after being rescued

The baby whale that was rescued by the RNLI before it escaped has been spotted again in the River Thames near Teddington Lock.

It was first spotted on Sunday and was captured later that evening but managed to escape an inflatable cushion that was being used to guide it to safety.

Report by Alibhaiz.

