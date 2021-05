Anna Tarullo talks UK softball, CATSPY Awards

BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about UK softball getting ready for the SEC Tournament, as well as the UK men’s and women’s tennis players headed to the NCAA Tournament.

BBN Tonight has exclusive coverage of the CATSPY Awards honoring the best of UK’s 22 varsity sports.

Catch it at 7:30 p.m.

On your official station for UK athletics, LEX 18.