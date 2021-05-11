Songs for a Sloth Movie

Songs for a Sloth Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On the edge of a nervous breakdown, Maxwell (Richard Hollman) is shocked to find he’s inherited a sloth sanctuary from his father.

When a talking sloth (voiced by Jack McBrayer) then visits his dreams, Maxwell becomes obsessed with saving the animal's habitat in his waking life by returning to his first passion, music.

In order to complete the task though, he must enlist the help of his lazy brother (Brian McCarthy) and self-involved sister (Ava Eisenson).

Songs for a Sloth is a film about the struggle to be both the person we want to be and the person we feel responsible to be, and about coming to know that it’s never too late to pursue one's dream in life.

It’s also about live video games, secret paintings, viral videos, social media influencing, paintball, fancy banquets, and drones." Release Date: 06/15/2021 Directed by: Bradley Hasse Starring: Richard Hollman, Ava Eisenson, Brian McCarthy, Arian Moayed, Jack McBrayer (voice of the Sloth)