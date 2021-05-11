15 Things You Didn't Know About BigFoot Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Glasses.
Joggers.
Vapes.
As a millennial vlogger, Brian has everything... except happiness.
Passed over for a promotion, Brian Emond is sent on another waste of his time: Bigfoot.
Sent on a Bigfoot expedition, he witnesses something unexplainable, and what started out as a snipe hunt for Bigfoot becomes the story of a lifetime.
Director Zach Lamplugh Writers Zach Lamplugh, Brian Emond Actors Brian Emond, Jeffrey Stephenson, Zach Lamplugh, Virginia Kirby, Chris Mayers, Jenna Kannell Genre Comedy, Horror Run Time 1 hour 24 minutes