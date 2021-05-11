The new Ferrari 812 Competizione A Design Preview

The 812 Competizione A provided the Ferrari Styling Centre with the opportunity to use the modifications required for the rear of the car to create a truly unforgettable architecture.

The flying buttress concept, which has long been a much-loved part of Ferrari tradition, harmonises effortlessly with the arrow theme of the front created by the blade and lends a sense of forward thrust to the car’s body, but also gives it a completely different connotation to the coupé.

The car’s centre of gravity appears lower, particularly when seen from the side, not only because of the roof and wraparound windscreen that flows into the side windows, but also because the flying buttresses at the rear are lower than in the 812 Competizione.

With the Targa top stowed, the roll bars partly jut out above the rest of the bodywork but because they are carbon-fibre, they become secondary visual elements and so do not compromise the broader, more squat stance created by the flying buttresses.

This amplifies the visual lowering of the side view.

In the closed configuration, the roll bars connect perfectly with the roof structure forming a seamless unit.

The targa top is made from carbon-fibre to create a sense of aesthetic continuity with the roll-bars.

In the open-top configuration, it is stowed in a compartment with the same design shape as the targa itself.

Being able to stow the top at any time means the car can be enjoyed to the full, whatever the weather.