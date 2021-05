Thousands joined the funeral procession of a religious leader in northern India despite the country's COVID-19 crisis.

Footage shows crowds lining the streets of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, as the body of Islamic leader Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri is paraded.

This footage was filmed on May 11.