What we know about the mass school shooting in Russia

Eight children and a teacher were killed in Russia on Tuesday as two gunmen opened fire at a school in the western city of Kazan, according to state media reports.
CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports from Moscow.
The state news media reported shots and an explosion at a school in Kazan, a provincial capital east of Moscow, in what appeared to..