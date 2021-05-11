You Won't Believe These Abandoned Places Taken Over By Nature...

A photographer has travelled the world to document abandoned places taken over by nature.

Jonk, who is Paris-based, has released his latest book, Naturalia II.

It shows deserted structures and locations, ranging from a swimming pool in Denmark to a Lithuanian sanatorium.

Jonk explains: “I travel the world in search of abandoned places.

To date, I have visited more than 1,500 sites in some 50 countries, across 4 continents.

Over time, I have increasingly focused on what appears to be the most powerful element in this vast theme of abandonment: places taken over by nature.

It is poetic, almost magical, to see it creeping through broken windows and cracks, gradually taking back the spaces built and then abandoned by man until they are almost completely swallowed up."