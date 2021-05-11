CDC: stay with same COVID vaccine for 2nd dose

The CDC tells people not to mix and match COVID vaccines.
But there have been cases of people showing up for one shot and accidentally getting another.
DR. CHRISTIAN RAMERS OF "FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS OF SAN DIEGO" SAYS THE PFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINES USE THE SAME M-R-N-A TECHNOLOGY, SO THEY'RE VERY SIMILAR. AND HE SAYS BASED ON PAST VACCINES, MIXING MIGHT ACTUALLY BE A GOOD THING, BECAUSE DIFFERENT SHOTS TRAIN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY. For example, you may have better antibody responses when you do a certain approach. Or you may have better T cell responses when you do a certain approach. All that science has to be worked out.
Or you mayhave better T cell responseswhen you do a certain approach.All that science has to beworked out.THIS MIX-AND-MATCH ONE-TWO
