Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 13, 2021

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MDLZ

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:19s 0 shares 1 views
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MDLZ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MDLZ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Mondelez International is now the #24 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Mondelez International is now the #24 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Mondelez International is showing a gain of 5.6%.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..

Explore

More coverage

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index,..