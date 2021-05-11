Matt Damon hopes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together

A timeline for the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck redux now that we know Bennifer 2021 is a reality
Lainey Gossip
TMZ broke the news yesterday that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in Montana together in the days preceding Mother’s Day,..
(Matt) I hope it's true.I love them both.I hope it's true.That would be awesome.(upbeat music)There's not enough liquor in the worldfor you to get me to say something about that.(hosts laugh in background)I just heard you guys.I was sitting here waiting to come on TV.It's the first thing that I,this the first time I heard about it.(TV host) And what did you think?I didn't (stammer)It's a fascinating story.(TV hosts laugh)(TV host) All right, it's been...(hosts) Awww, Okay good.
Music and movie superstar Jennifer Lopez has apparently bounced back from her recent breakup with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. The..