Colorado children 12 and up could get the Pfizer vaccine as soon as this week, gov. says

Colorado Gov.
Jared Polis said Tuesday that he is hopeful some children ages 12-15 could be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine as soon as this weekend if the ACIP approves it for use in a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Colorado Gov.
Jared Polis said Tuesday that he is hopeful some children ages 12-15 could be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine as soon as this weekend if the ACIP approves it for use in a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Children between the ages of 12-15 became eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. Prior to Wednesday's change, only..