Demi Lovato to Investigate UFOs in New Peacock Series, ‘Unidentified’.

Peacock and Demi Lovato have teamed up for a new unscripted, UFO-themed show.

The Grammy-nominated celebrity will star in ‘Unidentified,’ a four-part limited series.

I'm hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I'm taking you guys along for the ride

The show will follow Lovato, her best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they “attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”.

They will do so by consulting experts and conducting hands-on investigative work.

While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots

Lovato is described as a “true believer” in aliens, with this show being an opportunity for her to “convince” others.

Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves.

, ‘Unidentified,’ via ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

‘Unidentified With Demi Lovato’ will air exclusively on NBC’s streaming platform