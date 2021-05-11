Doctors Answer What Parents Need To Know After FDA Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12 To 15
Doctors Answer What Parents Need To Know After FDA Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12 To 15

Now that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has emergency use authorization from the FDA for children 12 to 15 years old, local health systems are gearing up to vaccinate this group.

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.