Doctors Answer What Parents Need To Know After FDA Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12 To 15

Now that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has emergency use authorization from the FDA for children 12 to 15 years old, local health systems are gearing up to vaccinate this group.
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
Now that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has emergency use authorization from the FDA for children 12 to 15 years old, local health systems are gearing up to vaccinate this group.
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
A vaccine advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Wednesday to make recommendations..
As a CDC panel prepares to vote Wednesday on final approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, some of the..