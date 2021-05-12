Ageing hippo, 55, enjoys having her teeth cleaned and mouth washed

This is the adorable moment an ageing hippo enjoyed having her teeth brushed and her mouth washed.

The 55-year-old hippopottomus named Mali was doused with cool water at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on February 1.

The morning routine involves a zookeeper scrubbing the animal’s teeth as she opens wide.

Mali then has cooling shower with the hosepipes as temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius in Thailand.

The keeper said: ‘Mail loves water, especially during the hot season.

Whenever she’s out for a shower, she is well-behaved.’ Mali, the oldest hippo in Thailand, was given a birthday party last year complete with a cake made of fruits and vegetables.

Hippos generally live up to between 35 and 50 years old in the wild.

However, those in captivity have a slightly longer life expectancy.