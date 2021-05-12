Skip to main content
Ageing hippo, 55, enjoys having her teeth cleaned and mouth washed

This is the adorable moment an ageing hippo enjoyed having her teeth brushed and her mouth washed.

The 55-year-old hippopottomus named Mali was doused with cool water at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on February 1.

The morning routine involves a zookeeper scrubbing the animal’s teeth as she opens wide.

Mali then has cooling shower with the hosepipes as temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius in Thailand.

The keeper said: ‘Mail loves water, especially during the hot season.

Whenever she’s out for a shower, she is well-behaved.’ Mali, the oldest hippo in Thailand, was given a birthday party last year complete with a cake made of fruits and vegetables.

Hippos generally live up to between 35 and 50 years old in the wild.

However, those in captivity have a slightly longer life expectancy.

