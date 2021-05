FBI S03E14

FBI 3x14 "Trigger Effect" Season 3 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - While investigating a mass casualty incident at a New York City restaurant, the team scrambles to determine if it was racially motivated and if there was more than one gunman.

Also, Maggie starts to notice troubling behavior from her co-worker, Elise (Vedette Lim), on FBI, Tuesday, May 18th on CBS.