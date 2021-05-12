Man, 62, arrested in connection with the death of OAP who was attacked at a house in Leicester

Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area which could assist with our enquiries?"Anyone who does have any information in relation to the incident is urged to call 101 quoting incident 653 of 10 May."

A 62-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a woman who was found with fatal injuries at a house. Police were alerted by paramedics who had been called to treat the victim at a property on Chapel Street, in Blaby, Leicester at around 10.30pm on Monday (10/5).The woman, aged in her 60s, was rushed to Leicester Royal Infirmary where she died later that evening as a result of her injuries. Leicestershire Police said a 62-year-old man, of Blaby, was arrested in connection with the incident but have not revealed what he is being held on suspicion of. The force revealed the suspect was known to the woman and he remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.A cordon remains in place at the property as officers continue to speak to witnesses, carry out house to house enquiries and check CCTV.Detective Inspector Kenny Henry said: "Our enquiries are in their early stages and we have a dedicated team carrying out a full investigation into this incident to establish the full circumstances."While we understand the incident has happened inside a property, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area on Monday afternoon or evening and who has any information to get in touch with us - no matter how insignificant the information you have may seem. "Did you see or hear anything in the area that caused you any concern?

