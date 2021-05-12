Thousands of Muslims celebrates Eid in Indonesia despite government warnings against congregations

Muslim worshippers gathered in eastern Indonesia to pray and mark Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday signifying the end of Ramadan today (May 12), despite government warnings against such gatherings.

Although the Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas advised worshippers to avoid mass prayer groups, the An-Nadzir congregation still gathered in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi.

The An-Nadzir congregation still requested worshippers observe health protocols by wearing masks, and the An-Nadzir congregation leader also appealed for support of government programs in breaking the COVID-19 chain.