WEB EXTRA: Fauci 'Confident' About Return To Normalcy If US Keeps Vaccinating At Current Rate

Dr. Anthony Fauci says if the U.S. continues to vaccinate people at the rate we are now, the country will soon “begin to return to the normality that all of us desire so much.” He said 70% of adults having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4th is “an attainable goal.”